Preston North End are out to change recent history when they visit Griffin Park this weekend.

The Lilywhites go into the game just three points outside the Championship play-off places and on a run of four games without defeat.

But they have bad memories of Griffin Park.

North End have not won at the home of Brentford in the last four attempts. In fact, they've not so much as picked up a point and have only scored one goal in those games.

A tough ask for the play-off chasers to get anything then?

Manager Alex Neil is out to change those statistics.

Speaking in is pre-match press conference, the former Norwich boss said: "They have some good players, technically they are very good.

"It’s going to be a tough game for us, Brentford hasn’t been a good hunting ground for the club in the past but records are there to be broken."

