Preston goalscorer Tom Barkhuizen felt that his side's point at Brentford was a good point, especially given their record at Griffin Park.

The Lilywhites had lost on seven of their eight previous visits and it appeared that their only ambition was to not make it eight defeats from nine.

Preston worked hard and were happy to do the ugly side of the game, which led to the Bees getting in the ear of the referee, and Barkhuizen made no apologies for the way they played.

He said: “It was a good point. We’ve got some of the big boys in the next two games and it gives us extra confidence going into the games against Wolves and Aston Villa. It shows that we can compete. With our record here over the last few years this is a good point.

“We’ve proved over the 30-odd games this season that we are a good team and teams have got to look at us as a real threat. We stick together and we graft.

“From the word go we got in their faces and they didn’t like it, and they got on to the referee from Minute One.

“Teams have different styles and if we want to get in people’s faces then we will, and it is working well for us.”

Preston had to finish the game with 10 men after Greg Cunningham picked up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes but Brentford couldn't breach the bus that was parked in front of the Ealing Road goal.

“I think it shows how together the squad is. We had about 20 minutes with 10 men and we all stuck together and we all grafted and put our foot in and in the end it’s a good point,” he added.

“We are confident. We have shown over the course of the season that we are a match for anyone. We’ve got Wolves next, who are top of the league and flying, but if anyone has given them a game this season it’s us.

“It’s points that matter rather than performances at the moment, it’s about getting the three points.”

