Alex Neil felt his Preston side had been hard done by at Brentford from referee Simon Hooper.

The Lilywhites had Greg Cunningham sent off after he picked up two yellow cards in the space of 90 seconds and the visiting boss felt if his captain had to walk then Josh McEachran should have seen red for bringing down Callum Robinson as he was racing through on goal in the first half.

And Neil also felt that Tommy Spurr's disallowed goal for offside midway through the first half was actually onside, due to a Brentford full back playing him on.

The Preston boss said: "I thought it was a hard-fought game between two committed teams.

"There were a couple of areas which we feel aggrieved about, the goal which Tommy Spurr scored and was ruled offside, having seen it back it looks like the furthest full-back has played him onside.

"That was the side the linesman was on so that was disappointing and frustrating.

"Then there was the incident when Callum Robinson nicked the ball and was breaking through on goal when he was fouled. The two guys at the side of him couldn't affect the ball, they were on the wrong side.

"I'm not an advocate off getting people sent-off because it ruins the game as it did when we got the red card. If ours was a sending-off than that was certainly a sending-off.

"That would have changed the match because we were coming away from home and they would have been down to 10 men.

"I was disappointed with those two elements but I thought my team worked extremely hard."

Neil felt that Cunningham's two yellow cards were soft and that Simon Hooper was too quick to blow his whistle.

The boss added: "I thought both of Greg's bookings were soft.

"For the first, Greg ran across the face of the goalkeeper and he sort of falls over - he picks-up his booking.

"His one down the far side, he was grappling with the lad, he went to ground and it was a foul.

"But I don't think every foul is a booking and I thought Simon (Hooper) was very soft in his awarding of free-kicks today."

