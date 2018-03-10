Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Neil thinks the best side lost as Fulham beat Preston North End 2-1 at Deepdale.

The away side took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic but got back into the tie when Sean Maguire's header managed to find it's way through Marcus Bettinelli.

But a last minute Mitrovic goal, his seventh in five games, ensured that Fulham took all three points back home to Craven Cottage with them – but Preston boss Neil thinks his side were the better team.

He said: “I don't think the best team won the game for a start.

"People talk about Fulham being the best team in the division, that they should be a Premier League team, how they play and how they move the ball.

"I thought we stopped all of that, I thought we were the better side throughout the game with more chances and the better chances.

"My team were brilliant, I thought they were great.

"The only frustrating thing we had was for how many good opportunities and how much ball we had at the top end of the pitch, we needed to hurt them a bit more. "Our naivety at the end has probably cost us at the end.

"I'm critical of my team when I don't think they play well or follow instruction but today they did everything we spoke about extremely well, it was that just extra bit of quality you need to put teams to bed when you are on top which was missing."

