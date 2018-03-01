The video will start in 8 Cancel

Premier League referee Lee Mason has been put in charge of Fulham's clash with Derby County on Saturday.

Mason has officiated 19 games this season, with the majority of those coming in the Premier League, and has produced 48 yellows and three red cards so far this campaign.

He hasn't been in charge of a Fulham game since last season, where he oversaw the 2-1 defeat to QPR at Craven Cottage on October 1, 2016, where he gave the Cottagers two penalties - both of which were missed.

Mason has previous with Derby too - he officiated that ill-fated Championship Play-off final against QPR, where they lost 1-0 despite Rangers being down to ten men after Mason sent off Gary O'Neil on the hour mark.

He'll be joined by Andrew Halliday and Daniel Leach as his linesmen, while Christopher Sarginson will be the fourth official.

