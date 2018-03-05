Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're into March, which means the season's end is fast approaching.

QPR look fairly safe in the Championship, floating about in 16th place, nine points off the relegation places in a season that has seen the club look to consolidate itself both on and off the pitch.

Promotion chasing Derby County are next up for the Rs at Loftus Road, with Ian Holloway's side having a track record of doing well against the sides at the top end of the table at home this season.

But ahead of that, you can now plot and predict QPR's end to the season using our interactive Championship predictor.

There's a fair few fixtures to work your way through, so grab a cuppa and make sure the boss isn't watching and predict whether you think each result will be a win, loss or a draw and see where you have the Rs ending up come the end of the season.

