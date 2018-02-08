Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham’s U18s showed commendable character to come from behind and end Plymouth’s remarkable FA Youth Cup run at the fifth round stage at Home Park last night.

Colin Omogbehin’s side had to shrug off the setback of conceding first in the south west and then survive an absorbing extra thirty minutes but their will to win shone through as the young Whites booked a place in the last eight, where they will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea.

The Fulham academy, expertly spearheaded by Huw Jennings, has seen several young talents progress along the pathway to the first team in recent seasons and several of this side could be called upon by Slavisa Jokanovic in the near future. Three particular players caught the eye with their displays at Home Park last night:

Nicolas Santos-Clase

The Portuguese winger was picked up by Fulham’s head of international recruitment Gwyn James and has made a real impression in this year’s competition, scoring a brilliant brace at Swansea in the fourth round.

Rather than disappearing after the Whites went behind, Santos-Clase drifted in from the flank in order to influence proceedings and got his reward by grabbing the equaliser with a low shot from the edge of the area.

It was a special moment for Santos-Clase on his eighteenth birthday.

Fabio Carvahlo

This lively forward looks like being one of the hottest properties in Fulham’s academy programme after enjoying a fantastic five days.

Carvahlo scored a superb hat-trick as the young Whites routed Reading at Motspur Park on Saturday and his peerless performance was enough to earn a spot on the bench.

Carvahlo changed the course of the contest after replacing Sonny Hilton midway through the second half, with his eagerness to commit defenders and intelligent movement between the lines.

An outstanding display was capped with Fulham’s crucial second in extra time, when he showed great balance to collect a pass from Ryan de Havailland and shift it to strike at goal almost simultaneously.

Luca Ashby-Hammond

The Fulham goalkeeper showed real resolve to put a first half mistake when he was nearly embarrassed by Plymouth goalscorer Klaidi Lolos to make a series of excellent saves as the game opened up in the second period.

Ashby-Hammond, still only 16, earned a richly deserved call-up to the England Under 17 squad this month and is a commanding presence in goal and talks his defenders through each game and produced a trademark penalty save from Cameron Sangster to prevent Plymouth staging a late rally at the end of extra time.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .