Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith feels it is a tough call when it comes to deciding who manager of the year is in the Championship.

There are a number of bosses who have done excellent work that poured scorn on pre-season predictions, notably Neil Warnock at Cardiff, Sheffield United's Chris Wilder and Neil Harris at Millwall.

Smith could also be considered amongst them, given the sterling work he has done at Griffin Park but, while the Brentford boss would never speak of himself in those terms, he was full of praise for his counterparts around the division.

He said: “There are a number of them. Nuno at Wolves has pretty much nearly sealed promotion.

“They may have spent a lot of money but play football the right way. Neil Warnock has done tremendously well at Cardiff to get them where they are.

“Slavisa (Jokanovic) at Fulham has carried on the work from last season where I thought they were destined to go up through the play-offs.

“Neil Harris at Millwall – in the top six now and deservedly so. Chris Wilder at Sheffield United. There are a lot of good managers and that's why it's so tough.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“Steve Bruce has turned Aston Villa around. Last year, it became a struggle for them and they're pushing for automatic as well.

He added: “You could consider Phil Parkinson. Nigel Clough kept Burton up last season with the resources they have. It'll be tough to pick one that's for sure.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.