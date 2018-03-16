The video will start in 8 Cancel

Here it is, another west London derby, this time in the form of QPR.

Fulham have the chance to make club history this weekend, with a win or a draw enough for Slavisa Jokanovic's side to break the record of 15 games unbeaten, which is held by this side and Keevin Kegan's side in the 90s.

Not only that, but a win will see them keep pressure on Cardiff City in second and will give the side bragging rights over QPR for the second time this season after their 2-1 victory at Loftus Road in September.

If you were in Jokanovic's shoes, who would you pick as Fulham look to make it 16 games unbeaten?

Use our team selector below - don't forget to share it on Twitter and Facebook!

