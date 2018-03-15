The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has been hit with an FA fine for comments made about match officials in their 2-0 defeat against QPR last month.

The Wanderers boss didn't hold back in his post-match comments, branding referee Scott Duncan and his assistants as "weak", while also implying that they had been influenced by Hoops boss Ian Holloway during a half-time confrontation.

The match saw Bolton defender Mark Little sent off, which prompted Parkinson to say: "Mark’s left the ground and he’s given the ref a decision to make.

“Away from home, when you’ve got the weak officials we had today, it was always going to end up in a red.

“I can see why he’s given that one, but I thought the all-round performance of all four officials was very poor.

“Loftus Road is a tight ground, the crowd are on top of you and Ian Holloway’s jumping up and down appealing for everything and having a go at the ref at half-time.

“At half-time, Ian was waiting for the ref. I said to the ref: ‘Don’t get influenced by that’ and I thought he was.

“You need strong officials and we didn’t have them today. I think if that had been a QPR player it would have been a yellow card.

“Sometimes you say a ref’s a ‘homer’ and every decision goes for the home team. It certainly was that today.”

Full details of Parkinson's fine will be revealed later today.

