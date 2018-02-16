Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has targeted Saturday's clash with QPR to turn around their form away from home.

The Trotters have seen an upturn in fortunes at the Macron Stadium in recent months but have struggled on the road, having won just one match away from home since their return to the Championship.

Speaking ahead of the game, Parkinson said he's hoping they can turn that run around in west London.

He said: “We have to pick up points away from home if we are going to stay up.

"We can’t simply rely on that home form, which has been excellent. We need to look at ourselves very closely.

“When you go away from home you have to have a different mentality and be willing to work that little bit more for a result, sometimes. We need to go to QPR and be ready to stand strong as a team.

“We have put an almighty effort in recently and the performance (at Cardiff) did not live up to those standards.

“But we have got to shrug off that result now and be ready for what will be another tough game against QPR, who are a very competitive Championship side.”

