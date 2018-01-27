The video will start in 8 Cancel

The absence of Pawel Wszolek is certainly a head-scratcher.

Wszolek has been a virtual ever-present in the Hoops squad all season, but has failed to even make the bench against the Robins.

The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the club this month, and has played just 45 minutes for the Hoops since the defeat against Millwall on December 29th.

It's understood that Wszolek is fully fit, adding fuel to the fire that he may well be the subject of interest before the close of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is one of the most popular member of the Rs squad, and I'm sure the fans will be hoping that QPR can retain the services of the winger as we roll into February.

