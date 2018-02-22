Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith and his coaching staff have extended their deals at Brentford by a further year.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise to any Bees fan and there should only be a positive reaction to the new deal for Smith, Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank.

Smith has an excellent relationship with owner Matthew Benham as well as co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles.

To that end, I almost had visions of both the club and the coaching staff thrashing out their new deals over a cup of coffee, given how all parties were happy with how things were going.

Smith confirmed that that was practically the case, joking that Giles had a latte and Ankersen was enjoying a cappuccino.

The Brentford head coach has proven himself to be more than just a safe pair of hands and has got the club punching above their financial weight on a consistent basis.

The Bees are well known for allowing players to leave in the transfer window and every window under Smith's stewardship has seen a key player depart.

Yet, the Bees continue to adapt and evolve as if nothing had happened as seen in the 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham on Tuesday. The Blues had signed Jota, Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin but it made no difference to Brentford.

That he can just move on and find a better way has got to be one of his greatest strengths as a coach.

Smith is serious about the game but also knows not to take life too seriously. Before and after press conferences, he is normally cracking a few jokes and lightening the mood.

Across the game, there are only two figures that really matter on a coach's contract and neither are the expiry date; it's how much a club would have to pay to part company or how much a club would need from another in compensation.

I should add that I've been surprised that, given the job he has done on limited funds, Smith hasn't been linked with a club like Swansea or even 'bigger' Championship clubs.

To that end, there was a part of me thinking a straightforward one year rolling contract, provided those figures are right for both parties, would have been the way to go.

The coaching staff, though, have an excellent relationship with the board and vice versa so, provided progress continues to be made, contract talks next year will be just as simple.

It prevents a situation that we saw at Arsenal last year with Arsene Wenger out of contract and you had players umming and ahing about whether they would stay at the club due to the uncertainty.

It sends the right message out to the squad and makes things simpler. Now the club have to work on tying down a few more players to longer deals.

