Slavisa Jokanovic has expanded further on hoping Saturday's referee at Preston North End is strong enough to deal with the hosts' aggressive style of play.

The Fulham boss knows his side may have to come up with another plan at Deepdale this afternoon, with the home side looking to get into the play-off positions themselves.

Fulham are on a great run, however, and will fancy their chances to continue their impressive form. But it will not be easy as against side who have picked up a high tally of bookings this season so far.

Jokanovic admits his side are going to have to toughen up more than they normally would in the north west.

Simon Hooper will be the man in the middle later today.

"The level of protection is different here. This game we are going to be really solid and aggressive," said the Fulham boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

"It's not in my hands. Sometimes in the past I have been confused, when watching games in Europe when you touch the goalkeeper's hands in the box, it's a foul.

"Here it doesn't seem to be. I don't know all the rules, but one decision can be important for us.

"We will need to see what situation we have in front of us."

