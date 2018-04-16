Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a mixed season for Bright Osayi-Samuel at Loftus Road, but he's certainly showing signs of promise as the end of the season approaches.

The 20-year-old joined from Blackpool at the end of the transfer window last summer, making 16 appearances for the Hoops, but with just five starts to his name.

He has, however, played in each of QPR's last three games, including impressive displays against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, and the forward says he is looking to take his opportunity to impress.

Speaking in Saturday's official QPR programme, he said: "For me, I just wanted to make sure I put a performance in. The other players who play in my position have done well, so I wanted to do the same.

"I enjoy the competition and I like seeing other people play well.

"When I do play I want to make an impact and I thought I did that, which helped the team put in a good performance."

Ian Holloway has always been vocal about his desire to give the club's young stars a pathway into the first team; something which has certainly paved the way for Osayi-Samuel in recent weeks, and the former Blackpool man says it's a huge compliment to get the backing of the boss.

"It's very good to hear the manager say that, because it gives me confidence," he said.

"During the game, the manager was talking to me - telling me to keep going, which gave me a huge confidence boost."

When asked about his ambitions for next season, he said: "I just want to take each game as it comes and if I play, I need to make sure I put a performance in.

"Hopefully I will become a regular in the team."

