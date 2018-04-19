The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Prutton has backed Brentford to secure victory over QPR on Saturday; but admitted that he thought a push for the play-offs was 'unlikely'.

The Bees will be buoyed after their 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, and the former Leeds and Southampton man has backed Dean Smith's side to pick up a routine victory over the Hoops.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Prutton said: "Do Brentford still have a shot at the play-offs? It would seem unlikely but they'll be feeling very good about themselves after damaging Fulham's automatic promotion hopes with that last-gasp goal at the weekend.

"QPR are safe in mid-table and you'd expect them to turn in a decent performance against their local rivals, but the Bees have more to play for and should overcome their opponents at Griffin Park."

David Prutton's prediction: 2-0

