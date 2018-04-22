Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos has hailed the character the Brentford team after they moved one step closer to the play-offs with victory over west London rivals QPR.

The winger played a crucial part in the 2-1 victory, scoring the first goal and causing allsorts of problems for the Hoops who were overrun from start to finish.

Speaking of the victory, Canos told the Brentford website: “It’s a great feeling.

"You can see from my celebration how important today was for the team and for myself. I’ve been waiting for a moment to score and show everybody what I’m capable of.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“We were a bit down until half-time but showed great character to get back into the game. The gaffer gave us some choices and instructions at the break and we executed them – we’re very happy.”

With another victory on the board, Canos says that the team must now focus on next week.

He said: "The most important thing is the three points we won today to take us one point off the Play-Offs.

"The Barnsley game will be tough because they’re struggling and need the win, so hopefully we show the same character as we did today.

"The fans were amazing as they always are. We need to stick together as one until the end of the season. We need the fans to come to Barnsley and get behind the team – we need them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .