Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oliver Norwood has revealed that he drives the goalkeepers at Fulham mad from practising penalties, but they won't be complaining after he made it three from three at Middlesbrough.

The Northern Irishman was fouled by Grant Leadbitter in the final moments of the game at the Riverside and he stepped up and dispatched a lovely penalty under hostile conditions to give his side a huge three points.

That's his third of the season, giving him a 100% rate, while the team themselves have missed just the one this season when Rui Fonte sent his spot kick against QPR high into the travelling fans.

Compare that to last season, where Fulham missed eight out of their 12 penalties and no one will begrudge the 26-year-old for wanting the responsibility and for making sure he sticks them away - something he looks like he will continue to do.

He said: "It's why you practice - the lads and manager will probably tell you, I drive the goalkeepers mad every day practising them and it's for moments like that.

"I want the responsibility and the gaffer gave me that, I'll take them if we carry on getting them and I will carry on scoring them."

Fulham moved to within one point of the Play-offs with victory at the Riverside, and Norwood thinks the side are building momentum at just the right moment.

"There's a long way to go yet, but we're building momentum nicely and we're building form at a good time," he added.

"We wanted to win today to give ourselves a real chance of moving on and we have a home game next week and we have to make sure we win that to make these three points important."

And those three points were picked up without Tom Cairney, who sat out the game on the bench as he continues to suffer from a knee injury that has plague his season, and Norwood is looking forward to having a fully fit Cairney back in the side.

(Image: Evening Gazette)

He said: "Tom missed out today with a little niggle and we do miss him when he doesn't play, he's a wonderful footballer, everybody knows that in the league and the league above.

"Any team would miss him in this division, but we managed to get the win today and hopefully we can get the lads back fit who are struggling with little niggles and hopefully we can get them back.

"As a group, there's a real togetherness, we have to really kick on now."

Junior tickets are just £1 when Fulham take on Burton Albion at the Cottage on Saturday, January 20. To book your tickets call the Fulham FC Ticket Office on: 0203 871 0810 or book online.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .