Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham loanee Oliver Norwood was impressed with QPR's Paul Smyth - describing his Northern Ireland debut as a 'fairytale'.

The 20-year-old bagged a debut goal, just like he did for his club, as Northern Ireland beat South Korea 2-1 in their international friendly, with Smyth now targeting the Premier League after an amazing few months.

Norwood and Smyth were on opposite sides just last week, as their clubs played out a 2-2 draw in the west London derby at Craven Cottage, and the Cottager was impressed even then by Smyth's attitude.

And now the Brighton loanee has challenged Smyth to continue doing what he's doing and go on to have a 'massive international career.'

He said: “He played against us (Fulham) for QPR and I was impressed by his attitude when he came on.

“He plays without fear and there's no other thought in his head, other than getting on the pitch, playing with energy and putting people under pressure. It's brilliant to see.

“Hopefully, he continues to play off the cuff and keeps doing what he's doing.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“It's a fairytale for Paul coming in and scoring the winner on his debut. It's also great for us, because he brings a freshness to it.

“He trained with us at the Euro 2016 finals in France and he brought a real energy to training. I think it helped him bed in, doing that with us and getting to know the lads.

“Hopefully, he can carry on and really step up now and have a successful international career.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .