He played for five big clubs in England, so there are quite the number of team-mates for Kieron Dyer to choose from when putting his dream five-a-side team together.

Dyer's time with QPR was ill-fated - which spell with any other team wasn't - as he struggled with injuries.

But he was a gifted footballer when fit and can count the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough as well as Rangers among his former clubs.

But which of them were the best?

Dyer was taking part in a Q&A with the Daily Mail today, during which a fan asked who he would have in a five-a-side team made of of former team-mates.

And another ex QPR man made the list.

Dyer said: "I'd have Shay Given in goal, Rio Ferdinand at the back. Paul Scholes and Nolberto Solano in midfield and Michael Owen up front."

