The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could the Championship's hottest property really make England's World Cup squad?

England assistant Steve Holland has been watching the teenage sensation closely in recent weeks, with suggestions that the 17-year-old could be a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad for Russia.

There is no doubt that Sessegnon has been in sensational form for Fulham , scoring 14 goals this season, only being outscored in the second tier by Bobby Reid, Matej Vydra and Leon Clarke.

And that's having spent a fair chunk of the season at left-back, too!

Get West London reported last week that Sessegnon was 8/1 to be named in the England squad for Russia with bookmakers Sky Bet - the same odds as Southampton favourite James Ward-Prowse.

But since then, with more and more talk of him going to Russia, those odds have been slashed to 5/1, making him more likely to go to the World Cup than Ward-Prowse now.

Sessegnon has better odds of making it than the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (6), Jake Livermore (6) and Daniel Sturridge (8), while he is the same odds as Ross Barkley.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has backed the flying winger to not just be part of the squad, but be in Southgate's starting line-up too .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .