The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have made four changes for their game with Nottingham Forest.

Dean Smith has changed half of his defence after keeping two clean sheets in a row with Josh Clarke replacing Yoann Barbet and Andreas Bjelland replacing Chris Mepham in the centre of defence.

Nico Yennaris comes into the starting XI at the expense of Kamo Mokotjo.

Sergi Canos comes into the side in place of Alan Judge in the front three. The Irishman drops out of the squad.

Nottingham Forest: Pantilimon, Figueiredo, Guedioura, Osborn, Fox, Tomlin, Brereton, Colback, Lolley, Darikwa, Watson.

Substitutes: Kapino, Lichaj, Mancienne, Bridcutt, McKay, Cash, Vellios.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, McEachran, Yennaris, Sawyers, Canos, Maupay, Watkins.

Substitutes: Daniels: Macleod, Mokotjo, Marcondes, Ogbene, Barbet, Mepham.