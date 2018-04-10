Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Brentford.
We'll be bringing you team news an hour ahead of kick off while we will be providing updates as and when they happen from the match itself.
Brentford need to win their remaining seven games to stand any chance of finishing in the top six.
The west Londoners will be missing Ryan Woods, who starts a three game ban after his red card against Sheffield United on Good Friday.
That’s half time.
One minute added - Guedioura mishits a shot wide.
Game is just drifting now to half time. There’s one minute of normal time remaining.
The game has become a bit more stretched as both teams attack with pace. Brentford win a corner.
The Dane is okay to continue
Brentford have a free kick on the right flank. Watkins tries to whip it to the back post and it’s gathered by Pantilimon. Bjelland has taken a blow to the head here.
Brentford play their way through Forest and Neal Maupay has a sight of goal - his shot is straight at Costel Pantilimon
Forest go close again as Ben Watson lets fly. Bentley stands helpless as the ball rattles into the crossbar and clear.
Ollie Watkins goes down in the box - no penalty. No card for diving either.
Good move from Forest as Darikwa and Lolley combine. His cross is turned towards goal by Watson but it’s wide
Henrik Dalsgaard fires high and wide. Forest putting plenty of men back
First opportunity for Brentford as they win the ball in the midfield and break forward. The ball is played to Sawyers and he goes down. Andy Davies says no penalty. The danger ends when Sawyers is penalised.
Bentley comes to the rescue again as he makes a block from Lee Tomlin. Forest get a corner and it goes out for another one on the other flank. The second results in a Brentford free kick.
Forest are now on the front foot and pegging Brentford back. This opens the Bees to play some counter attacking football, which suits them.
That’s a big save from Dan Bentley. The ball is worked to Joe Lolley. His touch leaves Josh Clarke for dead and his shot looks to be dipping into the corner but Bentley tips it behind for a corner.
Brentford have settled into their rhythm quickly and have worked the ball down the flank - McEachran has a cross that is gathered by Pantilimon. Dalsgaard’s cross evades everyone. Third attempt wins a corner.
Forest get us off and underway
And they’re out on the pitch
The teams are in the tunnel
The City Ground has been a happy hunting ground for Brentford in recent years, with the Bees scoring three times in each of their last three visits.
Plenty of surprise at that team. Two clean sheets on the spin and Dean Smith changes half of his defence.