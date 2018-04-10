Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest will have to respect Brentford when the two sides meet each other on Tuesday night, according to Romaine Sawyers.

The Tricky Trees picked up the victory at Griffin Park in the reverse fixture, winning 4-3 in a dramatic fixture.

Since then, the Bees have climbed into the top 10 and are five points adrift of the play-off places, while Forest are stuck in the lower half of the table, replacing Mark Warburton with Aitor Karanka as manager.

Sawyers said: “I think they've got to give us respect. We're a good footballing team and a lot of teams respect us.

“With them being the home team, it might suit us as their crowd might get behind them if they don't go at us. Hopefully we'd be able to pick them off.”

The Bees will be hoping to close the gap to the top six and Sawyers will be looking to pick up as many points as they can between now and the end of the season.

“Definitely. We've got five games. We've got to win as many as we can and get as many points on the board,” he added.

“That's what it is. We've got to do what we have to do from now until the end of the season. If we don't get there it leaves us a platform for next season.”