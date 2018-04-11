Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest notched up a sixth game without scoring in the Championship as Brentford claimed a 1-0 win, but boss Aitor Karanka felt this was a night when they had been unfortunate.

An 81st-minute goal from Henrik Dalsgaard was enough to see the Bees snatch all three points, on a night when Aitor Karanka's Reds had been denied by the woodwork twice, as well as seeing Daniel Bentley make a string of saves.

"If we play the same way on Saturday against Ipswich, we will get three points," said Karanka. "Brentford are a good team and they are pushing for the play-offs. But today we were better than them; we had more chances than them.

"We lost the game. But we need to be positive and the one thing we can take from this is that they are a team pushing for the top six and we were better than them.

"We needed to improve but I saw it in the faces of the players before the game that they wanted to do well - and they did.

"For us to do any more would have been impossible. We hit the post, we hit the bar, and we might have had a penalty. But we must keep going, to get through this spell where nothing is going well.

"The players have tried to do everything. But we have to think positive, because we have another five games to play and we need to finish the season strongly."

