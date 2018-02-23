Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has hinted at making a number of changes when they face QPR on Saturday.

Forest drew 1-1 at home at Reading on Tuesday night, but the former Middlesbrough boss says he's a expecting a completely different challenge as he prepares for a physical test at Loftus Road.

(Image: Get Reading)

Speaking ahead of the game, Karanka said: "It is not the same to play against Reading at home, against a side who likes to keep possession and pass the ball, as it is to play QPR away.

“They have players like (6ft 6in) Matt Smith, up front, who will make the game very different. I need to try to choose the best XI, because it will be a different game."

Aitor Karanka gave his team the hairdryer treatment at half-time in the clash with the Royals and saw his team dramatically improve in the second half, and the Spaniard says he doesn't expect to have to resort to those measures again.

He said: "I don’t think they will need me to do that again. If they need me to do that again, it is because they are not intelligent.

“So… I hope that they took the message on Tuesday night. I know that they did listen to the message, because they showed it in the second half.

“They know that at QPR, in their stadium, if we do not go to the pitch with the right concentration, organisation and aggression then, for sure, QPR can kill us there.

“In football there is always pressure to win. But it is true that, if we play in the way we played in the second half against Reading, it will be easier to win games.

“We could not score another goal but we had 18 shots and six on target. We had a lot of chances, we hit the bar and, again, with the players we have I hope we will be ready for the rest of the games and to show their quality.

“If they can do that, for sure we will score goals and win games.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .