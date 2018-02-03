Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aitor Karanka has hailed Fulham as one of the best sides in the Championship - but claims he doesn't care about the Cottagers.

Nottingham Forest travel to the Cottage to face Fulham, who are on a seven game unbeaten run, after Slavisa Jokanovic's side broke into the top six last week with victory at Barnsley.

Both Karanka and Jokanovic know each other well, with the Forest boss praising the Serbian ahead of the game but has said that if his side can beat Arsenal and Wolves, then they can beat Fulham.

“They are one of the best teams in the league, they have a very good manager who knows the division and how to win promotion,” said Karanka.

“I know him, he is a good man and a good manager and we are expecting a tough game.

“But I do not care about Fulham, it is about us and our desire to grow.

“Now we have the tools to keep working and, for me, it is important to start with a winning mentality. We need to go into the game believing we can beat anyone.

“If we can beat Arsenal and we can beat Wolves, with this squad, it should be special.”

