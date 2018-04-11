Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford kept their hopes of reaching the play-offs alive as Henrik Dalsgaard's strike gave them a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Bees now sit four points adrift of the play-off zone but Aitor Karanka's side have now failed to score in six consecutive Championship games.

It could have been different for the hosts though as Ben Brereton and Adlene Guedioura were both denied by the woodwork, while Daniel Bentley made big saves to twice deny Lee Tomlin and Joe Lolley.

But while Forest paid the price for their lack of killer instinct, Dalsgaard showed his in the 81st minute, to head home the only goal of the game.

1-0 to the Brentford

(Image: Paul Burgman)

For the third successive game, Brentford have claimed a 1-0 victory and all three have come in different styles.

The win against Bristol City was one where the Bees could have won by four or five clear goals but didn't take their chances.

Ipswich defended valiantly until a Jonas Knudsen mistake led to Neal Maupay scoring from the penalty spot.

At Nottingham Forest, the Bees needed to ride their luck a bit more with the woodwork coming to the rescue on a number of occasions.

With the gap now four points, excitement can build that something special can happen. Can Brentford go up? It's very much a case of 'why not?'

Finding a balance

(Image: Paul Burgman)

In the reverse fixture, Andreas Bouchalakis was the hero for Nottingham Forest as his two 25-yard strikes found the top corner of the net.

It was symptomatic of Brentford's form and luck at the time as they went the first eight games of the season without a victory to their name.

Contrast that with now and the Bees are getting some breaks. Ben Brereton had an effort that crashed into the crossbar instead of finding the top corner, while Dan Bentley made two crucial saves as he kept his 15th clean sheet of the season.

Luck plays a major part over the course of the season. Maybe it's Brentford's turn to have the fine margins go their way.

Smith's changes pay off

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Dean Smith made four changes and it was a surprise to see Chris Mepham on the bench with Andreas Bjelland starting instead, although the head coach's reasoning for it was good.

He explained: “Over the last three weeks, he's been to China, made his international debut and has been playing regular first team football.”

Alan Judge missed the game with a hamstring injury but, given that he's been out for the best part of two years it's hardly a surprise.

It appeared similar to Scott Hogan being left behind for a trip to Hull two years ago as he was given the evening off to build up his fitness.

Josh Clarke had some difficulties at left back but grew into the game, while Sergi Canos showed his usual enthusiasm.

Excellent Egan

(Image: Paul Burgman)

John Egan didn't put a foot wrong as he produced a fantastic captain's performance, leading Brentford to a hard fought victory at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Whenever he was called upon, the Bees defender was there to make clearances and drive his team forward.

Egan lost his place after he suffered concussion in December but, since returning to the side, he has shown why he is highly regarded.

Over the course of the season, the Irishman has grown into the captaincy and that has led to an improvement in his defensive game as well.

Sharing the goals around

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Of the players who started for Brentford on Tuesday night, only two outfield players hadn't scored in Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh McEachran. Now there is only one.

Unlike other teams, the Bees aren't reliant on one out and out goalscorer and it is good to see a multitude of players on the scoresheet.

Dalsgaard has had chances to score in previous games but he has seen his shots either blocked or go off target.

Now he has a goal in the Championship to enjoy and it was a popular one with his team-mates.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.