Henrik Dalsgaard grabbed his first Brentford goal when he headed home from a late corner to close the gap to the top six to four points.

Dean Smith, who had made four changes from Saturday's 1-0 win over Ipswich, had hoped the fresh legs would add impetus to his side.

The Bees created space but the final ball was lacking and their crossing was just practice for Forest stopper Costel Pantilimon.

Forest may not have had the territory but they had the better chances as Lee Tomlin struck the woodwork in both halves.

Dan Bentley was also called into action to deny Joe Lolley in the first half and dominated his penalty area in the second.

The key moment came when Josh McEachran's corner, after some fine work by debutant Chiedozie Ogbene, was met by Henrik Dalsgaard and into the net to give Brentford the victory.

Belowa re how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Made some crucial saves to deny Nottingham Forest and dominated his penalty area. 8

Henrik Dalsgaard – The matchwinner and did a fine job to withstand the pressure Forest put onto them. 7

John Egan – A heroic display from the skipper over the course of 90 minutes. 9

Andreas Bjelland – Restored to the side and showed his class. 8

Josh Clarke – Had a tough time against Joe Lolley but didn't hide. 6

Josh McEachran – His corner led to the goal and he performed well throughout the 90. 7

Nico Yennaris – Another fine display from the midfielder. 7

Romaine Sawyers – Showed his class on the ball and his range of passing. 7

Sergi Canos – Had one good chance but will feel he could have taken it. 6

Neal Maupay – Isolated but worked hard with limited service in front of goal. 7

Ollie Watkins – Worked hard throughout the 90 but tired as the game went on. 6

Substitutes

Chiedozie Ogbene – His raw pace caused all sorts of problems and won the corner that led to the goal. 8

Emiliano Marcondes – Worked hard. 7

Kamo Mokotjo – Showed his qualities when he got the ball. 7