Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich may have three new faces available to them for their trip to Brentford on Saturday but Dean Smith is only focused on what his squad can do.

The Canaries have signed midfielder Moritz Leitner, striker Dennis Srbeny and winger Onel Hernandez ahead of the contest.

Leitner and Hernandez are certainly eligible, while the club are hopeful that the frontman could also feature.

But Smith knows it will make things slightly more tricky but the focus is purely on the Bees.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon prior to the Leitner deal and moments after the Dennis Srbeny move was completed, Smith said: “It will do because they'll have a new player(s) available for the game.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“We'll mainly concentrate on ourselves. There may be a number of comings and goings at a number of clubs. What they do is down to them.”

Brentford beat the Canaries at Carrow Road last month with Norwich booed off by their own fans, who were also calling on Delia Smith to leave and Smith expects them to pose a different test on Saturday.

He said: “I expect them to be different from Carrow Road definitely. We got the two first half goals and put them on the back foot and turned the crowd against them.

“They had two great performances against Chelsea, taking them to penalties in the FA Cup. They also played Sheffield United and got beaten but went to Bristol City and beat them.

“They changed their system to three at the back; whether that was for for Chelsea and Sheffield United who play that way but they kept it at Bristol City. We'll see what turns up but we have to concentrate on ourselves.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .