Norwich City midfielder James Maddison is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for January receiving 51% of the public vote.

This was a second award this season for a player who connects with the ball so cleanly. After neatly slipping a tackle, Maddison’s searing right-foot effort dived into the bottom corner in a hurry.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “James Maddison has blossomed this season into one of the most talked-about, exciting prospects in the EFL and with goals like this it’s not hard to see why.

“After a particularly messy phase of play, Maddison’s classy touch, nutmeg and shot stand out even more, such is the beauty in their simplicity.”

Maddison said: “It’s another special goal to add to the collection of mine this season, and it was a match-winning goal again like the one in September, which makes it even better. To get the three points, scoring the winning goal, away from home – I’m delighted.

“To be fair I think the Brentford goal was better because of the nutmeg before it and the finish, it was just something that I’ve done in training a lot, so to put it into a game and show everyone what I can do is brilliant.”

Maddison beat off competition from Ipswich Town’s Bersant Celina and Millwall’s Steve Morison.

