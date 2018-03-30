The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has chosen to rest Ryan Sessegnon for today's game with Norwich City after his exploits with England U21s.

The 17-year-old has played the most games for Fulham this season but has to make do with a place on the bench this afternoon, with Floyd Ayite returning to the starting XI after his two goals with Togo.

Elsewhere, it's as you were for the Whites, with Denis Odoi continuing in his role at centre back, with Tomas Kalas on the bench after returning from international duty in China in midweek.

Sheyi Ojo misses out completely as the sixth sub, while the rest of the side are the same.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Mcdonald, Johansen, Cairney, Ayite, Ream, Piazon, Targett and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Sessegnon, Fonte, Norwood, Christie, Kalas and Kamara

