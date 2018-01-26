The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich captain Ivo Pinto will miss the trip to Brentford after suffering a knee injury getting out of his car.

The Canaries right back's knee has swollen up and the injury means he will not be involved at Griffin Park.

And Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be checking out his vehicle as Pinto was not injured on the pitch.

“Ivo Pinto is unavailable. He injured himself getting out of his car and his knee is swollen,” Farke said.

"He's out for tomorrow. I will have to check his car as the games haven't injured him!"

Wes Hoolahan is also absent for the Canaries as Farke confirmed that he wouldn't travel to Griffin Park.

He added: "We have to do without Wes Hoolahan. He will have to stay at home but we hope to have him back soon."

Elsewhere Norwich have doubts over Tom Trybull and Mario Vrancic.

"Tom Trybull is much improved. He is back in team training but it's maybe too early for the line-up,” Farke commented.

"Mario Vrancic took a deep cut to his leg. He's missed some training. We will make a short-term decision."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .