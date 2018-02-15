Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon has been a sensation yet again in the Championship.

The teenager broke into the first team and stole the limelight for the Whites last season, helping the club to the brink of the Premier League with some glittering displays.

And he has carried on this season where he left off last, scoring 11 goals and not missing a single Championship game this year.

Fulham are currently sixth in the table following a remarkable run of form, in which they have gone nine league games unbeaten.

And 17-year-old Sessegnon has played a big part in that with seven goals in those games.

The Whites have had to fend off interest from the Premier League for their young star, with Tottenham and Manchester United most keenly interested in his services both last summer and last month.

Slavisa Jokanovic discusses what's changed at Fulham from the start of the season to now

And it's no surprise. Ben Mayhew, the head of data analysis at Press Association has revealed that the Fulham man would be the top points scorer if the popular fantasy football game FantasyPremierLeague was widened to the Championship.

Mayhew has gone through all of the games in the Championship and given out points to every player based on what they would earn in the Premier League game, and Sessegnon would be top with 154 points - outscoring the likes of Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini and Ivan Cavaleiro at runaway league leaders Wolves.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .