After 22 days of the transfer window, Fulham finally landed that much-needed left back as Matt Targett arrived at the Cottage on a loan deal until the end of the season .

It's one Slavisa Jokanovic has been eager for, with the head coach not impressed with summer loan signing Rafa Soares, who could now find himself heading back to Porto, having gone from third choice left back to fourth in a day.

But of course, with it being the transfer window, fans of the big clubs that have been linked to Ryan Sessegnon will see the signing of a left back and immediately jump to the conclusion that Targett is his replacement and they may be signing him.

Let's nip that in the bud, shall we?

No - Sessegnon isn't joining Manchester United or Tottenham this winter, and no, Targett isn't the 17-year-old's replacement.

I think it's fair to say that every Fulham fan will look at the Targett deal and know exactly what it means - that the Cottagers are ready to unleash Sessegnon in an advanced position on the Championship.

He was given that opportunity again in Saturday's thumping 6-0 over Burton - scoring two more goals to make it nine goals in the league this season, with four assists.

Jokanovic has said previously how he likes playing him at both left back and left wing, but his goal scoring record speaks for itself when he's played further forward, as does his ability with the ball at his feet when he see him playing on the shoulder of the right back.

Last season, Fulham's left was arguably one of their strongest pieces of equipment in their arsenal, with Scott Malone and Sessegnon constantly doubling up on right backs and causing all types of havoc.

They haven't had that so much this season, Denis Odoi has done well in games he's played in but he doesn't possess the attacking threat that Malone had, while it was also felt that Soares wasn't able to play in that wing back role that Jokanovic likes his full backs to play in.

But with Southampton's Targett, who won the prestigious Toulon Tournament with England in 2016, has got the ability to attack down the flanks and team up with Sessegnon.

It would be easy to get carried away and think that Sessegnon could be prized away now, when you support a club like United you expect to get the best talent in the world.

However, this deal is one for Fulham's promotion aspirations - their standpoint on transfers this season (no key players will be allowed to leave) has shown they want to go for it this second half of the season, and if they keep all their players and continue performing like they are then there is no reason they can't be playing at Wembley come May.

That's with Sessegnon, who is arguably the brightest talent of his age group in the world.

