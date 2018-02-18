Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday opened up an 11 point gap in the relegation zone, meaning the Hoops have all-but secured their place in the Championship for next term.

Of course, there's a lot of games to play between now and the end of the season, but the focus must be on giving young players a regular opportunity to impress in the Championship, and make a start on proving themselves to manager Ian Holloway.

Some have featured regularly, while others are on the cusp of breaking through, but here are nine players will be hoping to have an increased role to play in Ollie's plans before the end of the season.

Matt Ingram

There's no doubting that Alex Smithies presence as no.1 has limited the opportunities of the former Wycombe goalkeeper, however with the team all-but safe he'll be hoping to get a chance to impress at Loftus Road.

Whether Ingram's future is going to be in west London or not remains to be seen, but either way he'll be hoping for a chance to show he's capable of playing in the Championship.

Darnell Furlong

The full-back had struggled for first team opportunities before impressing against Burton Albion in January.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Furlong certainly impressed in the weeks that followed before getting injured, and now that he's closing in on a return to full fitness, he'll have his eye on that starting spot once again.

The 22-year-old is a real talent, and deserves a regular run in the team in place of Pawel Wszolek who frankly should be being utilised much further up the field anyway.

Ilias Chair

Having recently signed a new deal at Loftus Road, it's clear to see how highly the youngster is rated.

Chair possesses a real grace on the ball in midfield, and looks like a player who could be a real talent in the years to come.

He's impressed in the handful of appearances made this season, and I for one would love to see what he can do on a more regular basis.

Ryan Manning

You had to feel sorry for Manning as he was given his marching orders against Barnsley.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

The midfielder has struggled for first team opportunities, and was clearly over-keen to make an impression as he finally got the chance to show what he can do.

Hopefully that sending off won't count against him, as Manning is certainly a player who could play a big role for the club in the future.

Ebere Eze

Seen by many as the jewel in the current crop of QPR starlets, Ebere Eze is one who is set for a bright future in the game.

He's shown in small glimpses just what he's capable of, as his composure and passing skills come to the fore, but the next step has to be a regular starting spot.

Eze certainly has the capability to play in the Championship, and so it's crucial that he's given time to learn about the division before what will be a big season for the talented youngster next year.

Chay Tilt

A name who many might not be familiar with just yet, but one whom you'll all come to learn about in the next 12 months.

Tilt is an exciting young winger with electric pace and a great final delivery, making him one of the most consistent performers in the under-23 set-up.

The 20-year-old has been travelling with Ian Holloway's first team squad over the last couple of weeks as he looks to integrate with the senior side, meaning it looks to be only a matter of time before he appears on the QPR teamsheet.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The forward has shown what he's capable of in glimpses since arriving from Blackpool in the summer.

Osayi-Samuel looks to be something of a raw talent, but will be keen to get another chance to impress between now and the end of the season.

Aramide Oteh

The striker arrived on the scene during the Christmas period where he fast established himself as a real contender for a starting jersey after scoring on his first start against Burton Albion.

Oteh suffered a difficult couple of matches against Championship heavyweights Middlesbrough and Bristol City leading him to drop out of the starting XI in recent weeks.

However, it's clear to see he's a highly rated talent and one who is bound to get more opportunities to impress before May.

Paul Smyth

The Northern Ireland youngster couldn't have made a bigger impact since making his QPR bow against Cardiff City on New Years Day.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

His goalscoring display will go down as one of the best individual displays of the season for the Hoops, and after shaking off his recent thigh injury, the focus will now be on making a first team spot his own.

Smyth appears to have everything; the skill, the work-rate and the confidence to be a success at Loftus Road, and with Ollie singing his praises it appears that everything is in place for him to make a big impact at the club.

