Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough said his side were 'outplayed' as QPR won 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Goals from Aramide Oteh, Conor Washington and Massimo Luongo led the Rs to a comfortable victory over the Brewers, and Clough said his side were punished for their mistakes.

Speaking after the game, he said: "It's disappointment again at home. We didn't play well enough and QPR deservedly won the game.

"We were outplayed as much as outcompeted.

"We hung on in there and came in at 1-1 at half-time, which we probably didn't deserve to.

"But we were, and should have gone on and got something from the game.

"But if we keep giving the ball away in certain areas of the pitch, as we did today, any team in the Championship are going to punish you.

"That led to the second and third goals, in the middle of the park, losing the ball in the centre-circle, they break at you.

"And with someone as dangerous as Conor Washington in behind you, you are going to get punished.

"It was one through ball after that (losing the ball), it's gone straight through and he's gone around the goalkeeper and slotted it in.

"You don't lose that ball and then you don't give them the opportunity to do that.

"It's difficult to explain when we've been so good in the last half-dozen games, we played nowhere near it today."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .