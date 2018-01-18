Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford captain Nico Yennaris admitted that the sight of 38-year-old Wolves fan Nick Goff as one off the mascots against Bolton was one that had the players laughing.

The professional gambler, who is getting married in Barbados next week, had no idea what was in store for him after being told to be in Chiswick at 11am on Saturday morning for his stag do.

And it turned out that his friends had arranged for him to be the Bees' mascot and the 24-year-old was amused by the whole thing.

Yennaris, who was laughing about it as he reflected, told GetWestLondon: “I was at the team hotel having pre-match and when we were chilling out waiting to have our meeting and go over to the stadium I got a text from one of the physios just saying: 'I can not wait for you to walk out with the mascot today'.

“That got me thinking what's he on about? When I got to the stadium, I saw a full grown man and thought 'oh wow, here we go; this is going to be some banter for the boys to throw at me'.

“We didn't know it was a stag do. We just thought wow we've got a full grown man here who wants to be mascot.

“It was a laughing matter in the changing room. I think we found out over the social media it was a stag do so it makes sense now.

“It was a bit of a, I don't know how to explain it, it was a bit of a moment. I thought he could be walking alongside me and he's taller than me and I'll be looking up to him!

“We joked that I should take his jacket, swap kit with him and give him the armband. It was all a good laugh at the end of the day.”

Mr Goff revealed his 'disappointment' that Yennaris did not hold his hand as they went out onto the pitch but the Brentford captain has no regrets about it.

Laughing, he replied: “I do not regret that at all! I'm happy I didn't walk out with him holding hands. It would have been good banter.

“We didn't know it was his stag do at the time. I think he walked out with one of the other boys. (Pictures) would have probably been put all over my locker and all over the big screen (if I had).”

