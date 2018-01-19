Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris has been pleased with how he has led the Brentford side in John Egan's absence with concussion.

The former Arsenal man has been captain for the last five league games and the Bees have won four of them, with the only defeat coming against champions elect Wolves.

And Yennaris believes he has the respect of his team-mates but is grateful for the backing that Dean Smith has shown in him.

He said: “I'd like to think I've done well and I've stepped up when Eags has been unwell or not fit and I'd like to think I've done well.

“I'd like to think the boys respect me. It's great for me that the manager and staff can put that responsibility on me and I feel I'm carrying that well.”

Yennaris has also been filling in at right back after Josh Clarke and Henrik Dalsgaard picked up injuries and, while he'd rather be in midfield, he will do what the team need him to do.

He added: “I've had conversations with the manager about it. I've said before it's difficult as a manager to change a team that's winning so I understand why he's kept me there.

“I'll always give my all and do my best for the team. I've been pleased with my performances of late. I'd rather be in midfield but it is what it is.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .