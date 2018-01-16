Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He's now hit the woodwork more than any other player in the Championship – but Nico Yennaris is working specifically on adding more goals to his game.

A stat was doing the rounds last week which had Yennaris as equal-top of the chart of those who had struck the post or crossbar in the second tier this season.

True to form, the Brentford utility man smashed a second half shot against the post in the Bees' 2-0 win over Bolton on Saturday to go clear in the rankings.

“Someone tweeted that stat to me the other day,” he said. “It's four times now, so I might have taken the lead.

“It took a bit of a deflection, and as long as it's going on target you've always got a chance. I thought it would creep in, but it wasn't to be.

“Hopefully a few of them will go in and I can add a few more goals to my game, as I've done a lot more positioning work this season following on from last season.

“It's one thing I'm trying to improve on – trying to get in better positions and get some more strikes in on goal.”

Despite Yennaris' shot not going in, Flo Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay did manage to break through against a Bolton side who didn't quite park the bus, but belied their lowly league position to make life very difficult for the Bees.

“We go the job done in the end,” said Yennaris. “ We were very much in control but a bit sloppy at times. However we were comfortable throughout the game and managed to get there in the end.

“We knew what they were going to do as it edged closer to the end of the game, put pressure on us and try to get the big men forward, and I thought we handled that quite well today.”

Having seen the game out successfully after a couple of hiccups, it seems Brentford have definitely learnt from November's Loftus Road nightmare, when they let slip a two-goal lead in injury time against QPR.

“The boys defended really well today,” Yennaris added. “We kept a clean sheet and probably learnt from past mistakes to see the game out.

“If you look at our last five or six fixtures we have done really well when we've gone ahead. We've seen games out, and our game management has become so much better.”