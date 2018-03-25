Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic has dropped a hint over where his future lies in the summer - and he hopes to continue wearing a black and white jersey.

The Serbian is on loan at Fulham until the end of the season and is enjoying his time in west London after a rocky period with Newcastle United, scoring seven goals since signing on Deadline Day in January.

Slavisa Jokanovic is a huge fan of the striker and wouldn't be against the club signing him permanently in the summer, with Mitrovic also enjoying his spell under the head coach.

But at the moment, Mitrovic's destination in the summer is unknown, but the striker hopes he'll still be in a white and black shirt.

“God’s will is that I wear a black and white jersey,” he joked – comparing the shirts of Newcastle, Partizan and Fulham.

“I’m glad of that, I feel fine in this shirt. And it is not impossible that, again, before the end of my career, I will play at Partizan, from where I went to the world.

“I respect Rafa Benitez’s decision not to play me and now I feel comfortable playing Fulham. I’m hoping that it will last.

“Every gathering and every match – and even friendlies – is a chance for me, it’s a new fight for a place in the team and I’m going to try and doing my best. Then the selector decides.”

