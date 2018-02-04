The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aleksandar Mitrovic was the big transfer deadline day signing for Fulham .

The frontman had expected to move from Newcastle United to Belgian club Anderlecht on loan, but the move collapsed when the Belgian club pulled out of a deal.

That left the Whites to swoop to secure his services until the end of the season.

With Fulham in such fine form - the win over Nottingham Forest was their seventh in their last eight matches - the Serbian striker started on the bench at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

But he did make a cameo appearance, showing the home fans what he has to offer.

Here we take a look at the numbers behind his Fulham debut thanks to WhoScored.com .

Minutes - 36

Mitrovic was a 54th minute substitute for Rui Fonte.

Touches - 12

The frontman got involved when he came on, trying to make an impact, and almost did, too.

Shots - 2

Mitrovic did get two shots off, and almost scored with one when his header was cleared off the line.

Key passes - 1

As many as six other players who each played at least 87 minutes.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Passing accuracy - 80%

A statistic that if he keeps up throughout his time at Craven Cottage everyone will be happy.

Aerials won - 2

He will be an important presence in the air.

WhoScored.com rating - 6.71

Better than the man he replaced - Rui Fonte - and Ryan Sessegnon, who played the full 90 minutes.

