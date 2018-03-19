Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve McClaren is best placed to give an opinion on Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After all, it was he who brought the Serbian centre-forward to England, signing him when he was Newcastle United manager in July 2015.

It's fair to say Mitrovic has not quite hit the heady heights he was hoping to achieve as yet, and he joined Fulham on loan in January in an attempt to "find the best solution" for his career.

He appears to have done that, with seven goals in nine games helping the Whites up into third place in the Championship table and with an outside shot at automatic promotion.

And McClaren was a guest in the Sky Sports studio for the Whites game with local rivals QPR on Saturday, which ended in a 2-2, with Fulham throwing away a two-goal lead.

McClaren said Mitrovic is thriving under the stewardship of Slavisa Jokanovic because he is feeling the love from his fellow Serb.

McClaren said: "He came in as a young boy at Newcastle, he needs to be loved, needs to be believed in, trusted, and I think Jokanovic, being Serbian, I think they've got that connection and once you get the best out of him, he's not only a good player outside the box, bringing other players into it, he scores goals."

Keith Andrews was also in the studio and he felt Fulham did not play to Mitrovic's strengths against QPR.

He said: "The top end of the pitch has been an issue, but when you look and analyse that second half, they didn't play to Mitrovic's strengths, they didn't manage the game well enough, they have players with a lot of experience who can realise what is going on, without having to rely on your manager. They were complacent on the ball."

