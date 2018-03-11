Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's been in fine form since his January arrival from Newcastle United and the Fulham fans will all be asking the same question: Can we keep Aleksandar Mitrovic?

The Newcastle United loanee scored his sixth and seventh goals for Fulham in the 2-1 win over fellow play-off chasers Preston North End on Saturday, the second coming in injury-time to secure another win and keep the Whites in the hunt for automatic promotion.

The Serbian striker has shown his qualities at Craven Cottage, but could they be in with a shot of keeping him past the end of the season?

Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that nothing will be decided until the end of this year.

Speaking to our friends at ChronicleLive , Benitez said: "There are two ways to analyse this.

"One is Mitrovic is scoring goals in the Championship. It’s good news for him and us.

"Two, he is playing before the World Cup and he is our player.

"We then have to discuss his future in May. In May we will see and if he is doing well, fine no problem."

