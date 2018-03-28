The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been tipped to join a 'bigger club' than Fulham in the summer by Serbia boss Mladen Krstajic.

The Newcastle loanee bagged twice in Serbia's 2-0 victory over Nigeria at Barnet's Hive Stadium on Tuesday night, making it nine goals in seven games for club and country.

He has been in stunning form since joining from Newcastle on Deadline Day, and while Fulham would like to add him permanently in the summer, Krstajic reckons Mitrovic will join an 'even bigger, better club' this summer.

He said: “Mitrovic was very lucky to be coached by [Fulham boss Slavisa] Jokanovic, a coach from Serbia who knows him very well.

“Mitrovic did a very good thing in choosing to come to Fulham. I’m sure that after the loan he will move to an even bigger, better club where he can do much better.

“Personally it’s a great pleasure to have a player such as Mitrovic in our squad. He’s a killer up front, which he proved today.”

