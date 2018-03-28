Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United loanee Aleksandar Mitrovic is returning to Fulham in red hot form ahead of their promotion run-in having bagged a brace in Serbia's 2-0 win over Nigeria.

Those two goals are his eighth and ninth in seven games for club and country, and Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping his loan man can continue that form as Fulham take on Norwich City in their Good Friday tie at Carrow Road.

The Whites are 16 games unbeaten heading into the final eight games of the season and lie in third place, seven points off Cardiff City but having played a game more.

Mitrovic is aiming for promotion for his new side, but is also targeting a World Cup place with Serbia, and his two goals in front of club manager Jokanovic will go a long way to getting him into the side.

Speaking to sport.blic.rs he said: “Two goals, I’ve could have scored one more, but it’s an important team. Good match, good result.

"We played the result and achieved the victory, most importantly. We’ve done all that the selector has asked for from us.

“We were good on the field, they had control, they were better team and we deserved to win. Let’s go back to the clubs now and we are all eagerly waiting to get together again because we know what they expect in Russia.”

