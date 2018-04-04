Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has once again praised Aleksandar Mitrovic, repeating just how big a signing the Newcastle man was Fulham in the January Transfer Window.

He got his 10th goal of the season in the 2-0 victory over Leeds United and put in a solid all-round performance, causing a nuisance of himself up top and mucking in and defending set pieces with the rest of his side.

Jokanovic was unhappy over the international break that Mitrovic played both games for Serbia and was worried about him being jaded, but he looked nothing of the sort as he once again used himself as a battering ram to worry the Leeds defence.

And the head coach praised his offensive and defensive work and how important his January acquisition was.

He said: "Mitrovic is good player, he's made a great job for us, I repeat many times, he's an important signing for us, he scored another goal and worked in the offensive and defensive set pieces.

"He can hold the ball, he made important things and at the end what is important is we start our striker and he scores the goals.

"He made his job and I expect he will go in similar level to push hard like he is right now."

