Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is still insisting his side are aiming for the play-offs rather than automatic promotion after making the gap to four points.

Fulham are hot on the South Welsh club's heels after making it 12 unbeaten with a thumping 2-0 victory over Wolves, but are still eight points off them.

Warnock was complimentary of The Cottagers after his side beat Bristol City 1-0, calling them the "best footballing side in the Championship," and claimed the side's victory over Wolves was no surprise to him.

Warnock said after the game: “That’s what we’re aiming for [the play-offs]. Anything else is a bonus.

“We’re 15 points away from seventh now, that’s where we’re looking. We’re almost in the play-offs now.

“They’ve always been the best footballing team, Fulham. It wasn’t a shock, but Wolves have still got a great squad and then you look at Aston Villa and Derby as well.

“They’re good teams, to be punching in that sort of category. I said after the game, ‘You do me proud, lads’.

“We haven’t got the Rolls Royces of the division, but we’ve got some endeavour and a lot of skill in some areas as well.”

