Nedum Onuoha is targeting a third-straight league win as QPR turn their attention to Middlesbrough.

The Hoops ran out 3-1 winners against Burton Albion on Saturday, and the Chief said it's made things look a lot more positive.

Speaking to QPR's official website, he said: “Winning two league games in a row is a positive start to 2018 for us.

“We’re on a nice run now - I think we’ve only lost once in six in the league - and we’ll be heading into the game against Boro’ this weekend in a positive mood.

“If we can get a third win in a row, all of a sudden things will be looking even more positive, because that’s what happens in this division when you string a run of victories together.

“The whole outlook of the division can change in a matter of days in the Championship and that’s what we’ll be looking for this weekend.”

