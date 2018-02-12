Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nedum Onuoha believes QPR can take heart from their second half performance at champions elect Wolves after they gave the runaway league leaders a scare.

It looked as if it would be a long afternoon for Ian Holloway's side as Wolves swarmed all over them in the first half, racing into a two goal lead.

Tactical changes at half time saw Rangers come back into the game with Conor Washington finding the net but the hosts saw out the remaining minutes to clinch the win.

“I'd say we're encouraged by it. People will have their own opinions but, in the second 45 minutes, we were the better side against the runaway leaders. We went toe to toe with them,” Onuoha said.

“The gaffer just tweaked certain things to be honest. I don't think we were playing badly. We have in the not so distant past.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“We felt we were too open and everything seemed very last ditch which isn't what you want away from home. We tweaked it and brought Matt on and penned them in.”

Washington will feel he could have scored in the first half and Onuoha felt that it was symptomatic of how Rangers have been playing all season.

He said: “I think, as a club, we've been guilty of missing big chances. I'm not going to blame Conor and say if we'd have scored we'd have won the way football works, if you take the lead you have more momentum.

“Every time we take the lead we feel we will get the result. It's a youngish squad and people learning more about the game but if you don't take those chances you don't get the result.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .